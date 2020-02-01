GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,371. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $471,115. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

