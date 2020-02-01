Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

GIL stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

