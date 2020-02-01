Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,949 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

