Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.64 million and $44,391.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

