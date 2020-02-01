GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $119,088.00 and $665.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,864,303 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

