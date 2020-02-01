Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

