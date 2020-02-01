Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 94,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

