Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Golem has a total market cap of $41.18 million and $2.27 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, BigONE, Liqui and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, GOPAX, CoinExchange, OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Liqui, Mercatox, Koinex, Zebpay, OOOBTC, Braziliex, Tidex, Bitbns, Coinbe, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Vebitcoin, Iquant, Bithumb, WazirX, Bittrex, BitMart, BigONE, Gate.io, BitBay, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

