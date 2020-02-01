Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

