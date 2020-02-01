Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Dot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 1,352,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $76.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

