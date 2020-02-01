Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading 0.7% Higher

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

