Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Guardant Health stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,281. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $709,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,102.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $542,387.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

