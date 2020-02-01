Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 20,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.38% of National Bank worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 32.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 21.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

