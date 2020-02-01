Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 10,669 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. MAXIMUS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

