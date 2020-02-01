Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 25,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up 3.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.42% of Grand Canyon Education worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $6,015,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 220,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

