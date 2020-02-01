Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 30,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $58.07 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

