Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,224. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

