Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. LCI Industries makes up 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.30% of LCI Industries worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

