Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.28 Million Stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 392.14 and a beta of 2.62. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shotspotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.