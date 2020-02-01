Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 5,316 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

