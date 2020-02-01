Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter worth $11,354,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

