Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

