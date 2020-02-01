Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

