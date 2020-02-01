Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.29 and a 200 day moving average of $445.11. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

