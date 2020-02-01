Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

