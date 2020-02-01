Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 1,304,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

