Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 4,309,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.