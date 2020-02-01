Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.58 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 224.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 6,479,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

