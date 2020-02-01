Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,901,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.74. 2,067,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

