Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

