Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,710 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 81,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,806,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.