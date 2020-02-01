Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 554 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,138. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

