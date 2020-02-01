Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

HMOP stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Dividend History for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

