Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

HAS stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.