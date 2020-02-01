Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €54.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 opened at €76.90 ($89.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 116.52. Varta has a 12 month low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a 12 month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.