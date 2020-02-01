Havy (HAVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,765.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 61.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Havy has a market cap of $13,765.00 and $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Havy has traded up 81.1% against the dollar. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019972 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00122450 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 333.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Havy is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,620,230,111 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . The official website for Havy is havy.io

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

