HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

