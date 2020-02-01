HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,914. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.