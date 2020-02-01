HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 31,063 Shares

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

