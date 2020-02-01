Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 120,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

