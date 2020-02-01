Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

HEINY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 38,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

