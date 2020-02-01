Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

Heska stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,600. The stock has a market cap of $807.26 million, a PE ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 1.10. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

