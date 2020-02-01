Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.04-80.04 billion.

HTHIY traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.