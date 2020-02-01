Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
