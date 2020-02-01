Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

