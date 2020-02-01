Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

