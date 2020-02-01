Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,502,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

