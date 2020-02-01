Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

HOLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 2,502,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

