Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBCP. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 18,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

