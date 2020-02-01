Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

