Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.02 or 0.00117158 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market cap of $91.75 million and $1.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00118635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,329,138 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Graviex, Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

